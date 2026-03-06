Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 10:47
    Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed

    Saudi Arabia has announced the destruction of three Iranian drones east of Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense wrote on X, Report informs.

    Three drones were intercepted and destroyed east of Riyadh, reads the statement.

