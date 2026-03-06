Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 10:47
Saudi Arabia has announced the destruction of three Iranian drones east of Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense wrote on X, Report informs.
Three drones were intercepted and destroyed east of Riyadh, reads the statement.
