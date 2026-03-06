Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Gold prices rise on fears of further escalation of conflict in Middle East

    Finance
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 11:28
    Gold prices rise on fears of further escalation of conflict in Middle East

    Gold prices rose on Friday morning on concerns about a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $45.70 from the previous close, or 0.9%, to $5,124.40 per troy ounce.

    May silver futures rose 2.26% to $84.035 per ounce.

    Yaxın Şərqdə münaqişənin daha da güclənməsinə dair narahatlıq fonunda qızıl bahalaşıb
    Золото подорожало на опасениях дальнейшей эскалации конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

