Gold prices rise on fears of further escalation of conflict in Middle East
Finance
- 06 March, 2026
- 11:28
Gold prices rose on Friday morning on concerns about a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $45.70 from the previous close, or 0.9%, to $5,124.40 per troy ounce.
May silver futures rose 2.26% to $84.035 per ounce.
