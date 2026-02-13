Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Germany sends five of 12 Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 09:21
    Germany sends five of 12 Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine

    Germany has already delivered 5 of its 12 air defense (ABM) systems to Ukraine, Boris Pistorius, Defense Minister of Germany, stated at a press conference after the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," Report informs via Balkanweb.

    He noted that air defense is one of the priorities of support for Ukraine.

    "Germany has already delivered 5 of its 12 Patriot systems. We are continuously supplying IRIS-T systems, guided missiles and various types of ammunition," he said, recalling that in total, 11.5 billion euros are planned in the German federal budget for support to Ukraine in 2026.

    "In addition to our ongoing support in the form of HHM and drones, we will ensure the financing of ammunition for long-range artillery. Close cooperation between the industry of partner countries and Ukraine is important to us. That is why I am very pleased that the production of Ukrainian drones has just started in Germany within the framework of a joint venture," Pistorius noted.

    According to him, Germany will give Ukraine another 5 PAC-3 interceptor missiles, provided that other partner countries donate a total of 30 missiles.

    Pistorius stressed that Ukraine can continue to count on Germany's support.

    Germany Ukraine Patriot air defense system Boris Pistorius
    Almaniya 12 "Patriot" HHM sistemindən beşini Ukraynaya təhvil verib
    Германия передала Украине 5 из своих 12 систем ПВО Patriot

    Latest News

    10:39

    Oil prices fall as tensions between US, Iran, Venezuela ease

    Energy
    10:35

    S. Korean navy chief removed from duty over alleged role in Yoon martial law episode

    Other countries
    10:29

    Britain's top civil servant resigns

    Other countries
    10:08

    Russia's foreign debt exceeds $60 billion

    Region
    10:05

    Azeri Light price falls 3% to $70 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Reuters: Saudi-backed Midad signs term sheet with Lukoil for sanctioned assets

    Energy
    09:48

    US aircraft carrier to be sent to Middle East from Venezuela, officials say

    Other countries
    09:38

    Rubio to meet Zelenskyy in Munich

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed