Germany sends five of 12 Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine

Germany has already delivered 5 of its 12 air defense (ABM) systems to Ukraine, Boris Pistorius, Defense Minister of Germany, stated at a press conference after the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," Report informs via Balkanweb.

He noted that air defense is one of the priorities of support for Ukraine.

"Germany has already delivered 5 of its 12 Patriot systems. We are continuously supplying IRIS-T systems, guided missiles and various types of ammunition," he said, recalling that in total, 11.5 billion euros are planned in the German federal budget for support to Ukraine in 2026.

"In addition to our ongoing support in the form of HHM and drones, we will ensure the financing of ammunition for long-range artillery. Close cooperation between the industry of partner countries and Ukraine is important to us. That is why I am very pleased that the production of Ukrainian drones has just started in Germany within the framework of a joint venture," Pistorius noted.

According to him, Germany will give Ukraine another 5 PAC-3 interceptor missiles, provided that other partner countries donate a total of 30 missiles.

Pistorius stressed that Ukraine can continue to count on Germany's support.