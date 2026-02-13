Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    67.47

    - 2.29

    6.62

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    62.75

    - 2.27

    5.33

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,003.00

    - 74.60

    661.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,451.98

    - 669.42

    1,388.69

    S&P 500

    6,832.76

    - 108.71

    - 12.74

    Nasdaq

    22,597.15

    - 469.32

    - 644.84

    Nikkei

    57,262.25

    - 579.27

    6,922.77

    Dax

    24,852.69

    - 3.46

    362.28

    FTSE 100

    10,402.44

    - 69.67

    471.06

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,340.56

    27.32

    191.06

    Shanghai Composite

    4,134.01

    1.12

    165.17

    Bist 100

    14,180.48

    392.66

    2,918.96

    RTS

    1,128.73

    7.04

    14.60

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1863

    0.0002

    0.0118

    USD/GBP

    1.3612

    - 0.0009

    0.0139

    JPY/USD

    153.1600

    0.3900

    - 3.2900

    RUB/USD

    77.2197

    - 0.1042

    - 1.5303

    TRY/USD

    43.7394

    0.0981

    0.7832

    CNY/USD

    6.9064

    0.0035

    - 0.0826
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (13.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (13.02.2026)

    Latest News

    10:39

    Oil prices fall as tensions between US, Iran, Venezuela ease

    Energy
    10:35

    S. Korean navy chief removed from duty over alleged role in Yoon martial law episode

    Other countries
    10:29

    Britain's top civil servant resigns

    Other countries
    10:08

    Russia's foreign debt exceeds $60 billion

    Region
    10:05

    Azeri Light price falls 3% to $70 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Reuters: Saudi-backed Midad signs term sheet with Lukoil for sanctioned assets

    Energy
    09:48

    US aircraft carrier to be sent to Middle East from Venezuela, officials say

    Other countries
    09:38

    Rubio to meet Zelenskyy in Munich

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed