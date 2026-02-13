Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.02.2026)
Current price
Compared to the previous day's close
Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (USD/barrel)
67.47
- 2.29
6.62
WTI (USD/barrel)
62.75
- 2.27
5.33
Gold (USD/ounce)
5,003.00
- 74.60
661.90
Indices
Dow-Jones
49,451.98
- 669.42
1,388.69
S&P 500
6,832.76
- 108.71
- 12.74
Nasdaq
22,597.15
- 469.32
- 644.84
Nikkei
57,262.25
- 579.27
6,922.77
Dax
24,852.69
- 3.46
362.28
FTSE 100
10,402.44
- 69.67
471.06
CAC 40 INDEX
8,340.56
27.32
191.06
Shanghai Composite
4,134.01
1.12
165.17
Bist 100
14,180.48
392.66
2,918.96
RTS
1,128.73
7.04
14.60
Currency
USD/EUR
1.1863
0.0002
0.0118
USD/GBP
1.3612
- 0.0009
0.0139
JPY/USD
153.1600
0.3900
- 3.2900
RUB/USD
77.2197
- 0.1042
- 1.5303
TRY/USD
43.7394
0.0981
0.7832
CNY/USD
6.9064
0.0035
- 0.0826
