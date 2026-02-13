Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Russia memo sees return to dollar system in pitch made for Trump

    Region
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 09:02
    Russia memo sees return to dollar system in pitch made for Trump

    Russia is actively considering a return to the US dollar settlement system as part of a potential economic partnership with President Donald Trump, according to a 2026 internal Kremlin memo reviewed by Bloomberg, Report informs.

    The proposal outlines seven areas of economic alignment between the United States and Russia, centered on fossil fuels, natural gas, offshore oil, and critical raw materials.

    At the core of the discussion is a dramatic policy reversal: Moscow's possible re-entry into dollar-based trade after years of aggressive de-dollarization following Western sanctions and its removal from the SWIFT financial system in 2022. Since then, Russia has shifted nearly 90% of its trade with China and India into national currencies. Across BRICS, local currency settlement has climbed to roughly 60–67%, down from earlier volatility but far above pre-war levels.

    The high-level document, circulated among senior Russian officials and reviewed by Bloomberg, outlines a "fossil-fuel first" strategy that directly challenges the global green energy transition. Under the proposed deal, the US and Russia-the world's two energy titans-would transition from rivals to partners. This "Energy Dominance" partnership focuses on joint investments in natural gas, offshore oil exploration, and shared control over critical raw materials like palladium and nickel, which are essential for American tech and aerospace manufacturing.

    Russia holds some of the world's largest reserves of nickel, palladium, and titanium-critical for US aerospace and tech companies.

    The memo explicitly mentions benefits for US firms, likely in the form of rebuilding contracts, joint ventures in Siberian gas fields, and direct access to Russian markets.

    If finalized, the deal would reshape global finance, strengthen the US dollar's dominance in energy markets, and potentially weaken BRICS-led efforts to reduce reliance on the greenback. While this memo indicates high-level Kremlin thinking, it's worth noting that "discussing" a return to the dollar and "executing" it are two different beasts. Significant hurdles remain, specifically regarding the lifting of existing sanctions and the domestic political optics in the US.

    President Donald Trump Russia US dollar
    "Bloomberg": Rusiya ABŞ ilə tərəfdaşlıq üçün dollarla hesablaşmalara qayıtmaq istəyir
    Bloomberg: РФ хочет вернуться к расчетам в долларах для партнерства с США

    Latest News

    10:39

    Oil prices fall as tensions between US, Iran, Venezuela ease

    Energy
    10:35

    S. Korean navy chief removed from duty over alleged role in Yoon martial law episode

    Other countries
    10:29

    Britain's top civil servant resigns

    Other countries
    10:08

    Russia's foreign debt exceeds $60 billion

    Region
    10:05

    Azeri Light price falls 3% to $70 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Reuters: Saudi-backed Midad signs term sheet with Lukoil for sanctioned assets

    Energy
    09:48

    US aircraft carrier to be sent to Middle East from Venezuela, officials say

    Other countries
    09:38

    Rubio to meet Zelenskyy in Munich

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed