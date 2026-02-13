Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azeri Light price falls 3% to $70 per barrel

    Energy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 10:05
    Azeri Light price falls 3% to $70 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $2.17, or 3%, to $70.03 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $70.88 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis fell by $2.23, or 3.19%, to $67.55 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

