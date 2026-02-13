US Senate blocks Homeland Security funding, raising likelihood of shutdown

The US Senate on Thursday blocked legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past a Friday deadline, as Democrats pressed to rein in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Report informs via Reuters.

The 52-47 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill, raises the likelihood the embattled agency would face a shutdown if funding expires on Saturday, though any real-world impact could be minimal.

Democrats said they would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree to reforms that would rein in immigration agents. The department faces a widespread public backlash after agents killed two US citizens in Minneapolis last month.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said continued funding without reforms would give the green light to "a rogue police force that doesn't obey the rules that every local police force and sheriff's office must obey." The chamber's top Republican, John Thune, argued that the legislation rejected by Democrats would address some of their proposals, including new oversight provisions and funding for body cameras and de-escalation training.

"It's starting to look like Democrats might not have been interested in actual reforms," he said. The legislation would have provided $64.4 billion through September 30 to cover immigration enforcement and other functions handled by DHS, including airport security, disaster response, the US Coast Guard and the Secret Service.

Congress is expected to begin a 10-day recess on Saturday and is not due to return to Washington until February 23, one day before President Donald Trump delivers his annual State of the Union address to Congress.