    First meeting of CICA Women's Council to be held in Baku in April

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 16:51
    First meeting of CICA Women's Council to be held in Baku in April

    The first meeting of the Women's Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will be held in Baku on April 14, Nuraddin Babazada, head of the External Relations and Protocol Department of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Affairs, said at a Board meeting to discuss the committee's performance in 2025, Report informs.

    He also noted that an international conference on "Strengthening Women's Voices in the CICA Space for Sustainable Development" will also be held in the capital.

    Bakıda keçiriləcək AQEM Qadınlar Şurasının ilk iclasının tarixi açıqlanıb
    Первое заседание Совета женщин СВМДА пройдет в Баку в апреле

