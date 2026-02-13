FM Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of 'jeopardizing' Hungary's energy security

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has accused Ukraine of "jeopardizing" Hungary's energy security and interfering in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Report informs.

"Ukraine is continuing its interference in the upcoming Hungarian elections," Szijjártó wrote on X, alleging that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has decided, for political reasons, not to allow the restart of oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, despite the absence of any technical obstacles."

He further added that, "The aim is clear: to put the Hungarian government in a difficult position by jeopardizing our energy security ahead of the upcoming elections."

"We say no to being dragged into the war, no to sending our money to Ukraine, and no to Ukraine's EU membership," Szijjártó wrote.