    Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with Russia

    Region
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 16:49
    Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with Russia

    Georgian Railways has denied reports suggesting a resumption of railway services between Georgia and Russia.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, the agency confirmed that the issue of restoring rail connections with Russia is not under discussion. Negotiations to reopen routes passing through Abkhazia are also not taking place.

    "Accordingly, it is completely unclear to us why this issue was raised on the agenda," the agency said.

