Georgian Railways: No talks planned to resume rail links with Russia
Region
- 13 February, 2026
- 16:49
Georgian Railways has denied reports suggesting a resumption of railway services between Georgia and Russia.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, the agency confirmed that the issue of restoring rail connections with Russia is not under discussion. Negotiations to reopen routes passing through Abkhazia are also not taking place.
"Accordingly, it is completely unclear to us why this issue was raised on the agenda," the agency said.
Latest News
18:14
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in MunichForeign policy
18:05
Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhaustedOther countries
17:54
Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routesInfrastructure
17:46
Rheinmetall secures €200M NATO order under 120mm tank ammunition framework agreementOther countries
17:46
Papikyan, acting US ambassador discuss defense cooperationRegion
17:40
Ilham Aliyev invites Nechirvan Barzani to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:11
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in MunichForeign policy
17:05
Kyiv, Berlin to open 10 joint ventures producing drones by end of 2026Other countries
16:54