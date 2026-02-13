AZAL offers passengers wide range of destinations during March holidays

During the March holidays, marked by Novruz and Ramadan, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) offers passengers an extensive range of destinations and a convenient schedule, providing flexible travel options ranging from short weekend breaks to full-length holidays, Report informs, citing AZAL.

Ahead of the holiday season, AZAL will operate more than 1,000 international flights across its network in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Most Popular Spring Destinations

Destinations in the Middle East and resort routes are especially popular over the holidays. One of the top choices remains Dubai - during this period, passengers can access extended flight options, including additional services.

For those seeking a relaxing vacation with mild weather, AZAL operates flights to Sharm El-Sheikh - one of the most popular resorts in the region. For a relaxing ocean holiday, AZAL offers flights to Malé - a popular choice for travelers planning their holidays in advance. Other popular spring destinations include Tel Aviv, which combines comfortable weather with a variety of tourist attractions.

Türkiye: Destinations for Any Travel Plan

Türkiye remains a key part of AZAL's route network during the March holidays. Traditionally, Istanbul remains one of the most popular destinations due to the high frequency of flights. In addition, passengers can fly to Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Trabzon – cities suitable for business trips, cultural itineraries, and leisure travel.

Europe: Destinations for Lovers of Spring City Breaks

AZAL"s spring schedule includes flights to Prague, Vienna, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris, and London - popular cities for travelers interested in cultural tourism and early trip planning. The addition of extra flights to Prague and Vienna further expands travel opportunities during the holiday period.

Central Asia: Traveling in the Spirit of the Holidays

Spring holidays are particularly well-suited for travel to Central Asian countries, where Novruz and Ramadan hold deep cultural significance. Flights to Tashkent, Samarkand, Urgench, Dushanbe, and Bishkek allow travelers to explore the region's historic cities and architectural heritage.

Trips to East Asia

For passengers planning trips during the holidays, AZAL operates flights to Beijing, offering the chance to experience China's rich cultural heritage and the modern atmosphere of East Asia.

Additional Flights and Most Popular Destinations

Due to the increased demand in the holiday season, AZAL has scheduled 14 additional flights from March 20 to 30:

6 flights to Dubai

6 flights to Tbilisi

1 flight to Prague

1 flight to Vienna

The most popular AZAL destinations by number of flights from March 18 to 30 are:

Tbilisi

Moscow

Istanbul

Dubai

Tel Aviv

To view the schedule and purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website, use the airline's mobile app, or contact AZAL ticket offices or accredited sales agents.