NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku
Military
- 13 February, 2026
- 16:41
In accordance with the 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and NATO, a training course on "Logistics Planning in NATO" was conducted in Baku by experts of the Mobile Training Team of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Report informs, citing the ministry.
During the course, theoretical and practical sessions on carrying out tasks under the scenario "Organization of logistics within the operational planning process during operations" were organized. Additionally, servicemen were provided with a general overview of NATO and received various logistics-related briefings.
At the end of the course, the participants were awarded certificates.
