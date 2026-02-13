Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku

    Military
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 16:41
    NATO Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku

    In accordance with the 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and NATO, a training course on "Logistics Planning in NATO" was conducted in Baku by experts of the Mobile Training Team of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    During the course, theoretical and practical sessions on carrying out tasks under the scenario "Organization of logistics within the operational planning process during operations" were organized. Additionally, servicemen were provided with a general overview of NATO and received various logistics-related briefings.

    At the end of the course, the participants were awarded certificates.

    NATO Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense course
    Photo
    Bakıda NATO-nun Mobil Təlim Qrupunun kursu keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку прошел курс Мобильной тренинговой группы НАТО

    Latest News

    18:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in Munich

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhausted

    Other countries
    17:54

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routes

    Infrastructure
    17:46

    Rheinmetall secures €200M NATO order under 120mm tank ammunition framework agreement

    Other countries
    17:46

    Papikyan, acting US ambassador discuss defense cooperation

    Region
    17:40

    Ilham Aliyev invites Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:11
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Munich

    Foreign policy
    17:05

    Kyiv, Berlin to open 10 joint ventures producing drones by end of 2026

    Other countries
    16:54

    Reuters: India's Reliance wins US license for Venezuelan oil

    Region
    All News Feed