Russia strikes Ukraine's Donetsk region: 5 killed, 12 wounded

Five people, including a child, were killed and 12 others were injured due to Russian shelling in the Donetsk region (Ukraine), according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Report informs referring to Ukraine's media.

"Russia attacked Kramatorsk 11 times. Four people were killed, including a child, and four were injured. Russian troops entered a private home. An 8-year-old boy, his two 19-year-old twin brothers, and a 63-year-old neighbor were killed. Two women, the children's mother and grandmother, were injured," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Also, in the village of Cherkaske in the Kramatorsk district, one person was killed and two others were injured due to a Russian drone strike. Three people were injured in the village of Malotaranivka. Three civilians were wounded in Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk-Kostiantynivka agglomeration.