    ASCO's Gafur Mammadov vessel successfully completes first voyage after overhaul

    Infrastructure
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 11:00
    ASCO's Gafur Mammadov vessel successfully completes first voyage after overhaul

    The dry cargo vessel Gafur Mammadov of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, has successfully completed its first voyage after undergoing a major overhaul at the Torlak shipyard in Istanbul, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    The vessel delivered a cargo of ammonium nitrate from the Port of Poti in Georgia to the Port of Giurgiulesti in Moldova. The cargo has already been fully discharged.

    Currently, the Gafur Mammadov vessel is awaiting loading for its next voyage.

    With a length of 108 metres and a width of 16.5 metres, and a deadweight capacity of 5,500 tonnes, the vessel has been operating outside the Caspian Sea since 2017.

    vessel ASCO
    ASCO-nun "Qafur Məmmədov" gəmisi təmirdən sonra ilk səfərini başa vurub
    Судно "Гафур Мамедов" успешно завершило первый рейс после ремонта

