    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral ties

    Infrastructure
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 10:48
    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral ties

    Prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria across various areas, as well as regional cooperation and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, were discussed during a high-level meeting, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

    The discussions took place during meeting between Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev and Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev. The meeting was held as part of Guliyev's visit to Bulgaria.

    The parties noted that the planned Shusha Park project in the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo would contribute to further deepening cultural and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    Guliyev also provided information about the format, features, and organizational matters of the Thirteenth Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May this year, and expressed hope for broad participation from the Bulgarian side in the event.

    Azərbaycan və Bolqarıstan mədəni-humanitar əlaqələri genişləndirir
    Азербайджан и Болгария расширяют культурно-гуманитарные связи

