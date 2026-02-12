Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in urban planning

    Infrastructure
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 11:03
    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in urban planning

    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have explored opportunities for cooperation in urban planning, spatial development, infrastructure, and architecture, Report informs, citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

    The discussions took place during Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev's visit to Sofia, where he met with Bulgaria's Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov.

    Guliyev underscored that the friendship between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria has successfully developed to the level of strategic partnership. He highlighted the importance of expanding the twinning of cities in terms of bilateral relations and the significance of activities aimed at implementing joint projects.

    Minister Ivanov, in turn, expressed Bulgaria's interest in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, stressing the significance of joint initiatives in sustainable urban development and infrastructure projects.

    At the end of the meeting, Guliyev invited his Bulgarian counterparts to participate in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku.

    Azerbaijan Bulgaria urban planning Anar Guliyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Bolqarıstanla şəhərsalma sahəsi üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib

    Latest News

    11:46

    Armenia decides to move its embassy in Switzerland from Geneva to Bern

    Region
    11:26

    Inter Miami friendly in PR postponed after Lionel Messi injury

    Football
    11:20

    JD Vance shares post following his visit to South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    11:08

    Turkish FM says US military intervention unlikely to bring regime change in Iran

    Other countries
    11:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in urban planning

    Infrastructure
    11:00

    ASCO's Gafur Mammadov vessel successfully completes first voyage after overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:49

    Gold prices stable as expectations for Fed rate cut ease

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral ties

    Infrastructure
    10:46

    Lufthansa says Thursday pilot strike is needless escalation

    Other countries
    All News Feed