Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in urban planning

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have explored opportunities for cooperation in urban planning, spatial development, infrastructure, and architecture, Report informs, citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place during Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev's visit to Sofia, where he met with Bulgaria's Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov.

Guliyev underscored that the friendship between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria has successfully developed to the level of strategic partnership. He highlighted the importance of expanding the twinning of cities in terms of bilateral relations and the significance of activities aimed at implementing joint projects.

Minister Ivanov, in turn, expressed Bulgaria's interest in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, stressing the significance of joint initiatives in sustainable urban development and infrastructure projects.

At the end of the meeting, Guliyev invited his Bulgarian counterparts to participate in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku.