Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum declared valid after over 50% turnout
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 14:14
The referendum on the new Constitution in Kazakhstan has been declared valid.
As Report informs, the voting results data were provided at a briefing by the Secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Shavkhat Utemesov.
According to him, by 14:00 (13:00 Baku time), 51.93% of citizens or 6,471,378 people had voted.
For the referendum results to be recognized as valid, the turnout must exceed 50% of the total number of registered voters. Currently, the turnout rate exceeds the required threshold.
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