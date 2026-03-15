The referendum on the new Constitution in Kazakhstan has been declared valid.

As Report informs, the voting results data were provided at a briefing by the Secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Shavkhat Utemesov.

According to him, by 14:00 (13:00 Baku time), 51.93% of citizens or 6,471,378 people had voted.

For the referendum results to be recognized as valid, the turnout must exceed 50% of the total number of registered voters. Currently, the turnout rate exceeds the required threshold.