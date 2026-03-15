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    Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum declared valid after over 50% turnout

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 14:14
    Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum declared valid after over 50% turnout

    The referendum on the new Constitution in Kazakhstan has been declared valid.

    As Report informs, the voting results data were provided at a briefing by the Secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Shavkhat Utemesov.

    According to him, by 14:00 (13:00 Baku time), 51.93% of citizens or 6,471,378 people had voted.

    For the referendum results to be recognized as valid, the turnout must exceed 50% of the total number of registered voters. Currently, the turnout rate exceeds the required threshold.

    Referendum in Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstanda referendum baş tutmuş hesab edilib
    Референдум в Казахстане признан состоявшимся

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