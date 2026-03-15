France votes in local elections seen as crucial indicator for presidential poll

France has begun voting in the first round of municipal elections, seen as crucial a test of the political temperature before next year's presidential election, Report informs via The Guardian.

The vote for mayors and councillors in 35,000 villages, towns and cities across France is focused on local issues including security, housing and refuse collection and is very different from national elections.

But the two-round vote held on consecutive Sundays - particularly the ballot in large towns and cities - will be scrutinised for what it can reveal about party strategy and alliances in France's increasingly fragmented political landscape before the 2027 presidential race.

Emmanuel Macron's two terms in office end next year and there is uncertainty about which candidates will run for the presidency of the EU"s second largest economy. Two years after Macron called a snap election in 2024, parliament remains divided, with no absolute majority, split between the left, far right and centrists.

A key focus will be the battle to be mayor of Paris. The right's Rachida Dati, who served as culture minister under Macron, as well as justice minister under Nicolas Sarkozy, is seeking to take Paris from the left, which has been in power for 25 years.