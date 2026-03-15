Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Araghchi: Iran's new supreme leader is fine and controls current situation

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 13:34
    Araghchi: Iran's new supreme leader is fine and controls current situation

    Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is healthy and has the situation in the country under control, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs.

    "Mojtaba Khamenei's health is fine, and he is in full control of the situation," Iran's top diplomat stated.

    He emphasized that the situation in Iran is stable and there are no disagreements within government structures or the military.

    Al-Jarida previously reported that the wounded Mojtaba Khamenei was taken to Russia for further treatment.

    Mojtaba Khamenei Abbas Araghchi
    Əraqçi İranın yeni ali rəhbərinin vəziyyəti barədə danışıb
    Арагчи: Новый верховный лидер Ирана в порядке и контролирует ситуацию

    Latest News

    14:42

    France votes in local elections seen as crucial indicator for presidential poll

    Other countries
    14:14

    Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum declared valid after over 50% turnout

    Region
    14:00

    Iranian, French FMs discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    13:56

    TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission observes voting process in Astana

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Araghchi: Iran's new supreme leader is fine and controls current situation

    Region
    13:27

    Tokayev: Next presidential elections in Kazakhstan to be held in 2029

    Region
    13:07
    Photo

    Russian shelling kills 2 emergency medics in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    Other countries
    13:00

    Iranian FM: There are no concrete initiatives to end war

    Region
    12:52

    Port of Fujairah in UAE resumes oil shipments after drone attack

    Other countries
    All News Feed