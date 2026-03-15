Araghchi: Iran's new supreme leader is fine and controls current situation
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 13:34
Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is healthy and has the situation in the country under control, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs.
"Mojtaba Khamenei's health is fine, and he is in full control of the situation," Iran's top diplomat stated.
He emphasized that the situation in Iran is stable and there are no disagreements within government structures or the military.
Al-Jarida previously reported that the wounded Mojtaba Khamenei was taken to Russia for further treatment.
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