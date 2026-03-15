Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iranian, French FMs discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 14:00
    Iranian, French FMs discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

    As Report informs via the Tasnim news agency, the parties discussed the military operation by the US and Israel against Iran.

    The ministers also touched upon the unstable situation in the Strait of Hormuz amid the hostilities. Araghchi emphasized Iran's determination to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security:

    "Iran's defensive measures are directed exclusively against military bases and facilities ...(of the US and Israel - ed.) in the region and should in no way be perceived as an attack on countries of the region."

    The ministers also discussed Israel's attacks on Lebanon and held consultations on a number of consular issues.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi ilə Fransanın XİN rəhbəri Hörmüz boğazındakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Ирана и Франции обсудили ситуацию в Ормузском проливе

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