Minister: Turkish-made drones cover 65% of global market
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 15:33
"In regional conflicts, the use of drones comes to the forefront. We can see this in the example of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the operations of the US and Israel against Iran," Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır on Kanal 7, Report informs.
"Drones, including kamikaze drones, have surpassed expensive weaponry," he noted, adding that the theater of military operations has effectively become more remote in nature.
"From the example of combat operations, we can see greater effectiveness of drones and AI systems compared to multi-million dollar weapons. Currently, Türkiye is one of the leading countries in the field of drone production, accounting for 65% of the global market," the minister emphasized.
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