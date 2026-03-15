TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission observes voting process in Astana

Today, on the day of nationwide referendum in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Astana group of the TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission conducts monitoring of the voting process in Astana city., Report informs.

The Mission members observed the opening of polling station at 07:00 and will continue to visit polling stations throughout referendum day till the end of voting at 20:00. The Mission members will also observe counting of votes at polling station.

As part of the referendum observation process, TURKPA Secretary General and Head of the International Secretariat's delegation for referendum observation Ambassador Ramil Hasan in the capacity of international observer provided detailed information on the progress of the voting process, in the capacity of an international observer, to the Turkish television channels "TRT Avaz" and "TRT Haber," China"s state television channel "CGTN," as well as the Russian news agency and television channel "Izvestiya."

TURKPA International Referendum Observation Mission conducts observation of the referendum in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Turkistan of Kazakhstan. Astana group of the Mission is composed of the Members of Parliament Malahat Ibrahimgizi (Azerbaijan), Yrysbek Atazhanov (Kyrgyzstan), Osman Mesten (Türkiye), TURKPA International Secretariat staff – Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov, Secretary of Commission Aynura Abutalibova and the Secretary for organizational and administrative issues Alasgar Aghayev, and parliamentary staff from Türkiye, Secretary of Delegation Kürşat Melih Sarıaslan.