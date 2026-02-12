Deputy National Coordinator calls on Azerbaijani NGOs to engage actively in WUF13

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Azerbaijan are encouraged to take an active role in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, according to Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 and Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

She made the call during a WUF13 training session for NGOs on the role of civil society in sustainable urban planning.

Rzayeva highlighted the importance of local involvement at the forum: "Each of us must actively participate in WUF13. Numerous events will be held, and important issues will be discussed. Alongside international guests, our local involvement is of great significance. We call on NGOs to take part actively in the forum."

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026.