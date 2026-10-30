US intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners helping people with autism
- 30 October, 2026
- 15:10
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The United States intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners working in the field of assisting people with autism, Report informs citing a post by the US diplomatic mission on X.
On October 30, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon visited the Autism Center operating under the "Birgə və Sağlam" (Together and Healthy) Public Union.
It is noted that the visit reaffirmed the US government's commitment to supporting people with autism in Azerbaijan.
The diplomatic mission emphasized that autism is becoming one of the priority areas of global public health and requires increasing attention. In this regard, the US intends to continue cooperation and provide support to Azerbaijani partners working in this field.
Oktyabrın 30-da ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı müvəqqəti işlər vəkili Emi Karlon “Birgə və Sağlam” İctimai Birliyinin nəzdində fəaliyyət göstərən Autizm Mərkəzini ziyarət edərək, ABŞ hökumətinin Azərbaycanda autizmli şəxslərə dəstəyini bir daha təsdiqlədi. Birləşmiş Ştatlar qlobal ictimai səhiyyənin getdikcə daha çox diqqət tələb edən prioritet məsələlərindən biri olan autizm sahəsində fəaliyyət göstərən azərbaycanlı tərəfdaşlarına dəstəyini davam etdirməkdə qərarlıdır.— U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) October 30, 2026