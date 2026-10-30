Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    US intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners helping people with autism

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 15:10
    US intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners helping people with autism

    The United States intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners working in the field of assisting people with autism, Report informs citing a post by the US diplomatic mission on X.

    On October 30, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon visited the Autism Center operating under the "Birgə və Sağlam" (Together and Healthy) Public Union.

    It is noted that the visit reaffirmed the US government's commitment to supporting people with autism in Azerbaijan.

    The diplomatic mission emphasized that autism is becoming one of the priority areas of global public health and requires increasing attention. In this regard, the US intends to continue cooperation and provide support to Azerbaijani partners working in this field.

    Amy Carlon Azerbaijan-US relations
    ABŞ Azərbaycanda autizmli insanlara yardım sahəsində tərəfdaşlarını dəstəkləməyə davam edəcək
    США продолжат поддерживать партнеров в сфере помощи людям с аутизмом в Азербайджане
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:20
    Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's role in regional connectivity projects
    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan awaits Armenian steps to sign peace agreement
    Foreign policy
    16:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull anti-corruption co-op
    Foreign policy
    15:57
    Almaty boarding school closed for 60 days following mass food poisoning
    Region
    15:50
    Photo
    Video
    Zangilan hosts cycling event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Individual sports
    15:30
    Photo
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    Energy
    15:21
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull cybersecurity, financial risk management in Baku
    Finance
    15:19
    Photo
    Bayramov addresses 13th Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara
    Foreign policy
    15:10
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed