US intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners helping people with autism

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The United States intends to continue supporting Azerbaijani partners working in the field of assisting people with autism, Report informs citing a post by the US diplomatic mission on X.

On October 30, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon visited the Autism Center operating under the "Birgə və Sağlam" (Together and Healthy) Public Union.

It is noted that the visit reaffirmed the US government's commitment to supporting people with autism in Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that autism is becoming one of the priority areas of global public health and requires increasing attention. In this regard, the US intends to continue cooperation and provide support to Azerbaijani partners working in this field.