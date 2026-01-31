Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 17:25
    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    As of January 1, 2026, credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy stood at just under 31.947 billion manats (approximately $18.8 billion), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    This figure is 1.6% higher than the previous month and 9.3% higher compared to the same period last year.

    Of the total, nearly 22.196 billion manats (just over $13.05 billion), or 69.5%, was provided by private banks, marking a 9.2% increase year-on-year.

    Credit investments by state-owned banks amounted to just over 7.867 billion manats (around $4.63 billion), which is 10% higher compared to January 1, 2025. Over the year, the share of state banks in total credit allocation rose slightly from 24.4% to 24.6%.

    As of January 1, credit allocation by non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) reached roughly 1.884 billion manats (about $1.11 billion), reflecting a 4% increase year-on-year. However, their share in total credit allocation declined from 6.2% to 5.9%.

    Currently, 22 banks operate in Azerbaijan.

