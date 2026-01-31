Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 16:01
    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City's fourth-choice goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega Moreno in the final week of the January transfer window, as per news, Report informs via City Xtra.

    Ortega Moreno was heavily linked with a departure from the Etihad Stadium after City brought back academy graduate James Trafford from Burnley in July 2025, with club bosses telling the 33-year-old he could leave for the right price.

    City signed Ortega Moreno from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer of 2022 and the Germany international has played a vital role in the success Pep Guardiola and co have enjoyed on the domestic, European and global fronts in recent seasons.

    The Blues overhauled their goalkeeping department upon the appointment of Hugo Viana as director of football last summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma replacing the first-choice goalkeeper on the final day of the recent transfer window.

    Trafford returned to his boyhood club to compete for the number one goalkeeper spot, with City also letting Scott Carson leave at the end of his contract and replacing the now-retired 40-year-old with Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea.

    City have added Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi to their star-studded ranks in January as they vie for silverware on four fronts in the second half of a sliding doors campaign that has come in the backdrop of a host of senior stars leaving the club.

    Executives at the Etihad Stadium are not expected to introduce further incomings before the February 2 transfer deadline, though City have agreed to let Ortega Moreno leave as Guardiola's fourth-choice goalkeeper searches for regular playing opportunities ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

    According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Nottingham Forest have reached a total agreement with Manchester City for the permanent signing of Ortega Moreno.

    Ortega Moreno's upcoming exit will still leave Guardiola with arguably the strongest goalkeeping contingent in world football – comprising Donnarumma, Trafford and Bettinelli – as the Blues look to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal and win a fifth league title in six seasons.

    Nottingham Forest Manchester City football transfer goalkeeper Stefan Ortega
    KİV: "Mançester Siti"nin qapıçısı klubdan ayrılacaq

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed