    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 16:20
    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    As of January 1, 2026, the net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks exceeded 25.82 billion manats ($15.19 billion), Report informs with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the bank, this figure shows a 8.3% decline month-on-month and a 2.9% drop year-on-year.

    As of January 1, 2026, the banks' net domestic assets amounted to 24.038 billion manats ($14.14 billion), which is 17.2% more MoM and 20.9% more YoY.

    In Azerbaijan, 22 banks with total assets of 57.086 billion manats ($33.58 billion) are operating.

    Azərbaycan banklarının xalis daxili aktivləri il ərzində 21 % artıb
    Чистые внутренние активы азербайджанских банков выросли на 21%

