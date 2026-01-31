Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

As of January 1, 2026, the net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks exceeded 25.82 billion manats ($15.19 billion), Report informs with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the bank, this figure shows a 8.3% decline month-on-month and a 2.9% drop year-on-year.

As of January 1, 2026, the banks' net domestic assets amounted to 24.038 billion manats ($14.14 billion), which is 17.2% more MoM and 20.9% more YoY.

In Azerbaijan, 22 banks with total assets of 57.086 billion manats ($33.58 billion) are operating.