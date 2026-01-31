Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran
31 January, 2026
- 17:46
Tehran and Washington may hold negotiations, but for this to happen, the US must commit to not attacking Iran again, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with CNN Turk, Report informs.
"If the US truly wants to pursue serious diplomacy, then it must eliminate mistrust, change its approach, and guarantee that there will be no new attacks or threats. Iran is still ready for honest and balanced negotiations based on mutual trust," he noted.
