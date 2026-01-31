Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 17:46
    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Tehran and Washington may hold negotiations, but for this to happen, the US must commit to not attacking Iran again, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with CNN Turk, Report informs.

    "If the US truly wants to pursue serious diplomacy, then it must eliminate mistrust, change its approach, and guarantee that there will be no new attacks or threats. Iran is still ready for honest and balanced negotiations based on mutual trust," he noted.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran United States
    Əraqçi: ABŞ İrana yeni hücumların olmayacağına zəmanət verməlidir
    Арагчи: США должны гарантировать отказ от атак на Иран для возобновления переговоров

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed