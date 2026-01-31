Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 17:11
    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    An explosion struck a building on Saturday in the Iranian Gulf coast city of Bandar Abbas, state media said, with the cause yet unknown, Report informs via Daily Sabah.

    State television said the explosion occurred at an eight-storey building, "destroying two floors, several vehicles, and shops" in the area of Moallem Boulevard in the city.

    Rescue and firefighting teams were on site to provide assistance, it added.

    The official IRNA news agency quoted the director general of crisis management in Hormozgan province, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, as saying the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

    "Those injured in the incident are being transferred to hospital by emergency responders," he added, without reporting any fatalities.

    Images carried by state TV showed the building's facade blown out, exposing parts of its interior, with debris scattered around.

    Other Iranian media carried similar reports, also without providing details on the cause.

    Iran blast explosion Bandar Abbas
    İranın iki şəhərində baş verən partlayışlarda 5 nəfər həlak olub, daha 19 nəfər yaralanıb – YENİLƏNİB-2
    При взрыве в двух иранских городах погибли 5 человек, еще 19 пострадали - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed