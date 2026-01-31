Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Iran and the United States could establish cooperation in the energy sector if a nuclear agreement is reached and sanctions on Tehran are lifted, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with CNN Turk, Report informs.

    "I believe this could be one of the outcomes of the agreement. If we can resolve the nuclear issue, reach a new deal based on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, and sanctions are lifted, then conditions will be created for cooperation in the energy sector and for implementing projects based on common interests," Araghchi said.

    When asked whether Iran would rely on support from the "Axis of Resistance," including Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis, in the event of an attack, Araghchi stressed that his country is capable of defending itself independently:

    "We have the ability to defend ourselves, and we don't need anyone else," he added.

    İran sanksiyalar götürüləcəyi təqdirdə ABŞ ilə enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlığa hazırdır
    Иран готов сотрудничать с США в энергетике при заключении ядерной сделки и снятии санкций

