    Azeri Light crude rises to $69.8 per barrel

    Energy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 09:36
    Azeri Light crude rises to $69.8 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.08, or 0.11%, to $69.8 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $69.69 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.11 or 0.16%, amounting to $67.27.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подорожала

