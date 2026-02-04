Azeri Light crude rises to $69.8 per barrel
Energy
- 04 February, 2026
- 09:36
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.08, or 0.11%, to $69.8 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $69.69 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.11 or 0.16%, amounting to $67.27.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
