Estonian authorities detain commercial vessel with Russian sailors

    • 04 February, 2026
    • 08:50
    The investigative branch of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, in cooperation with the police and the Navy, has detained the Baltic Spirit container ship in the country's domestic waters, the portal of Estonia's state broadcaster err.ee said, Report informs.

    "The Russia-bound Baltic Spirit container ship has been detained near the Naissaar island. There are reasons to believe that the vessel was probably used in a smuggling operation," the update says.

    The ship with a crew of 23 Russian citizens was flying the flag of the Bahamas. It was en route to Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg. The crew offered no resistance during the detention.

    Onboard inspections are currently underway. The ship has entered Estonia's territorial waters for bunkering.

    According to the Estonian Navy, the Baltic Spirit is not a part of the Russian shadow fleet and is not blacklisted by the European Union.

    Estoniya Rusiyaya istiqamətlənən yük gəmisini saxlayıb
    Эстонские власти задержали контейнеровоз по пути в РФ

