President Ilham Aliyev: It's a great honor for me to receive the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the Judging Committee for this award. It's a great honor for me to receive the award," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, according to Report.

