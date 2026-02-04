Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Russian cluster bomb attack kills 6, wounds 1 in Ukraine's Donetsk

    Six people are known to have been killed and one more person was wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Druzhkivka in Kramatorsk district in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    "At least six people were killed and one wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of today's strikes on Druzhkivka. The Russians shelled the city with cluster munitions - hitting directly at the market, where there is always a mass gathering of people in the morning," he wrote on Telegram.

    Filashkin noted that the final number of casualties from this attack has not yet been established. All responsible services are working at the scene: providing assistance to the victims and eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

    In addition, the enemy dropped two aerial bombs on Druzhkivka, as a result of which an industrial zone, three apartment buildings and three private houses were damaged.

