MPD technology planned for use at Azerbaijan's Gunashli field

SOCAR AQS LLC is working on the application of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) technology at Azerbaijan's Gunashli oil field, the company's geologist Saleh Orujov stated at the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 Conference and Exhibition held in Baku, Report informs.

Orujov highlighted that the application of MPD technology is critically important for the Gunashli field, since reservoir depletion here is not natural but results from active and long-term exploitation: "In such conditions, the use of MPD is of primary importance, especially in the shallow-water areas of the Gunashli field."

He added that during the assessment of vertical stress at the field, the extrapolation method provides the most reliable results, while the structural correction method delivers the most accurate and specific data for forecasting reservoir pressure.

The official also reminded that SOCAR AQS has drilled more than 70 wells at the Gunashli field to date.