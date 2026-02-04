Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Hikmat Hajiyev: History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 17:36
    Hikmat Hajiyev: History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia! Winning the peace!!!" he wrote.

    Hikmət Hacıyev "Zayed İnsan Qardaşlığı Mükafatı"nın təqdimolunma mərasimindən paylaşım edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Исторический момент в отношениях Азербайджана и Армении

