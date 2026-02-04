Hikmat Hajiyev: History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia
- 04 February, 2026
- 17:36
History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said in a post on X, according to Report.
"History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia! Winning the peace!!!" he wrote.
History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia! Winning the peace!!! pic.twitter.com/ESDzfyblrd— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) February 4, 2026
