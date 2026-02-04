Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Pashinyan calls progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks 'unbelievable'

    Foreign policy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 18:25
    Pashinyan calls progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks 'unbelievable'

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the progress achieved in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan as "unbelievable," Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

    Pashinyan made the remarks during his speech at the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony held today.

    "During the last almost forty years, you would never have seen the words 'peace', ‘Armenia', ‘Azerbaijan' as a part of ensamble, and even if those words would come together, it would rather mean something unbelievable," Pashinyan said.

    "What has happened in 2025 and is happening now is unbelievable. This ceremony is not only a celebration of peace, it is also a confirmation by both Armenia and Azerbaijan that the page of conflict has been turned," he added.

    Pashinyan also expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump for their roles in the peace process.

    "I would like to express my deep gratitude to President Trump, whose personal involvement and commitment to the ideals of peace became a key factor in concluding a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said, adding that he hopes to one day attend a ceremony honoring Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize.

    The Armenian prime minister also conveyed his special thanks and deep respect to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his contribution to advancing peace efforts.

    Nikol Pashinyan Armenia Azerbaijan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
    Paşinyan Azərbaycanla sülh prosesində əldə olunan irəliləyişi inanılmaz adlandırıb
    Пашинян назвал невероятным прогресс в мирном процессе между Баку и Ереваном

    Latest News

    18:42

    President: 'We are now increasing our trade relationship with Armenia'

    Foreign policy
    18:37

    Azerbaijan doubles barley imports from Kazakhstan in January–November 2025

    AIC
    18:25

    Pashinyan calls progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks 'unbelievable'

    Foreign policy
    18:02

    Russian cluster bomb attack kills 6, wounds 1 in Ukraine's Donetsk

    Other countries
    17:53
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev: It's a great honor for me to receive the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Armenia, EIB mull financing for regional development programs

    Region
    17:36

    Hikmat Hajiyev: History in the making between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    17:26
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity awarding ceremony

    Foreign policy
    17:07

    MPD technology planned for use at Azerbaijan's Gunashli field

    Energy
    All News Feed