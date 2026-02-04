Pashinyan calls progress in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks 'unbelievable'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the progress achieved in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan as "unbelievable," Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

Pashinyan made the remarks during his speech at the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony held today.

"During the last almost forty years, you would never have seen the words 'peace', ‘Armenia', ‘Azerbaijan' as a part of ensamble, and even if those words would come together, it would rather mean something unbelievable," Pashinyan said.

"What has happened in 2025 and is happening now is unbelievable. This ceremony is not only a celebration of peace, it is also a confirmation by both Armenia and Azerbaijan that the page of conflict has been turned," he added.

Pashinyan also expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump for their roles in the peace process.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to President Trump, whose personal involvement and commitment to the ideals of peace became a key factor in concluding a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said, adding that he hopes to one day attend a ceremony honoring Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Armenian prime minister also conveyed his special thanks and deep respect to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his contribution to advancing peace efforts.