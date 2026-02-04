Kazakhstan and Pakistan sign $200 million in commercial contracts

Kazakhstan and Pakistan signed 32 commercial contracts worth about $200 million during a business forum held in Islamabad on Wednesday, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration said, Report informs.

The agreements cover a wide range of areas, including industry and energy, logistics, finance, digital services, and the agro-industrial sector, the ministry said.

The largest deal signed was a contract between Falcon EuroBus LLP and Pakistan's QCC International for the supply of electric buses to Pakistan, valued at $108 million.

According to the ministry, a significant portion of the agreements also focuses on joint investment, development of financial infrastructure, transport and logistics routes, digital and IT projects, as well as cooperation in industry, education, healthcare, and the space sector.

The signed documents are aimed at the practical expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, the statement said.