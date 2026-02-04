Azerbaijan doubles barley imports from Kazakhstan in January–November 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    In January–November last year, Azerbaijan imported 33,260 tons of barley, including seed barley, worth $7.23 million, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the same period of 2024, barley imports declined by 15% in value terms and by 28% in volume.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 17,601 tons of barley worth $3.68 million from Kazakhstan, which is twice as much as a year earlier, both in value and volume.

    Imports from Russia totaled 15,628 tons worth $3.45 million, marking a 47% decrease in value and a 58% drop in volume year on year.

    Azerbaijan also purchased 7 tons of barley worth $72,680 from Austria, representing a 6.6-fold increase in value and a 17% rise in volume, while imports from Türkiye amounted to 23.51 tons worth $18,100, down 82% in value and 79% in volume.

    In total, 68,500 tons of barley were imported into Azerbaijan in 2024, with Russia accounting for 74% of the total volume.

