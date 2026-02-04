Zayed Award 2026 honors Afghan activist and Palestinian organization

Afghan women's rights activist and researcher Zarka Yaftali and the Palestinian organization Taawon were also named laureates of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Yaftali said she dedicates the honor to courageous Afghan women, including her mother.

"This award belongs to mothers like my own, who preserve the light of hope for their children during the darkest times," Yaftali said.

Nabil Qaddumi, a representative of Taawon, stressed that since its establishment, the organization has adhered to a comprehensive and long-term development approach, guided by the belief that a dignified life can only be achieved through sustainable and multifaceted programs in education, healthcare, and culture.

"We thank the organizers of the award. Today's recognition helps draw greater attention to humanitarian challenges in Palestine," Qaddumi said.