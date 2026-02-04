Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President: 'We are now increasing our trade relationship with Armenia'

    04 February, 2026
    "These six months have been very important for the development of our relations. We not only lifted the restrictions on cargo transportation through Azerbaijan to Armenia, but also started exporting oil products to Armenia," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

    "During these six months, we have started cooperation. We are now increasing our trade relationship. This morning, I met my Armenian colleague, and we discussed how to move forward," the head of state emphasized.

