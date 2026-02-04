President: 'We are now increasing our trade relationship with Armenia'
Foreign policy
- 04 February, 2026
- 18:42
"These six months have been very important for the development of our relations. We not only lifted the restrictions on cargo transportation through Azerbaijan to Armenia, but also started exporting oil products to Armenia," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.
"During these six months, we have started cooperation. We are now increasing our trade relationship. This morning, I met my Armenian colleague, and we discussed how to move forward," the head of state emphasized.
Latest News
20:04
Gunmen have killed 162 people in west Nigeria attack, says Red Cross officialOther countries
19:59
Photo
WUF13 volunteer training phase launches in AzerbaijanInfrastructure
19:49
1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi endsOther countries
19:39
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev was presented with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:19
Zayed Award 2026 honors Afghan activist and Palestinian organizationForeign policy
19:09
Photo
Kazakhstan and Pakistan sign $200 million in commercial contractsBusiness
18:57
Photo
Grain shipment from Russia to Armenia departs from AzerbaijanInfrastructure
18:42
President: 'We are now increasing our trade relationship with Armenia'Foreign policy
18:37