Grain shipment from Russia to Armenia departs from Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 04 February, 2026
- 18:57
A freight train consisting of eight railcars carrying Russian grain to Armenia, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, departed from the Khirdalan Railway Station, Report informs.
The total weight of the grain shipment sent to Armenia today amounts to 560 tons.
After leaving Khirdalan, the train will cross into Georgia via the Boyuk Kasik station and will then continue its journey toward Armenia.
