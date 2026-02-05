SOCAR AQS participates in tenders in Iraq

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    SOCAR AQS takes part in tenders in Iraq for the implementation of projects, Elvin Nasibov, SOCAR AQS's Country Manager for Türkiye, stated this at the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 conference and exhibition held in Baku, Report informs.

    Nasibov mentioned that SOCAR AQS is participating in various tenders across the region to expand its business: "For example, in Iraq we are currently in the tender process with Crescent Petroleum, a private operator in the region, for drilling one exploration well. The project scope is '1+4' wells. The first will be an exploration well, and if everything goes successfully and production results meet the client's expectations, four additional wells will be drilled. In addition, we are participating in a tender with Basra Oil Company (BOC) to carry out drilling operations with 2000 horsepower rigs. This contract will be implemented through rig operation."

    He emphasized that the SOCAR AQS's projects in Türkiye and Iraq clearly demonstrate its strong international experience: "This also reaffirms our commitment to providing safe and high-quality drilling services worldwide, including in our region."

    SOCAR AQS was established in 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Nobel Energy, and Absheron Drilling Company (AQS) as a company managing integrated drilling and well services.

    The company has extensive experience in the oil and gas drilling industry, applying advanced drilling technologies and new management methods. SOCAR AQS has been a leader in introducing innovative approaches in Azerbaijan's drilling sector, with a successful track record of delivering safe and reliable solutions. Since 2009, SOCAR AQS has been a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) and operates fully in line with international standards.

    SOCAR AQS tender Iraq IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 Elvin Nasibov
    "SOCAR AQŞ" İraqda tenderlərdə iştirak edir
    SOCAR AQŞ участвует в тендерах в Ираке

