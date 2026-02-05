Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange 314 prisoners, Witkoff says

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    05 February, 2026
    Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday, adding that significant work remained to end the war, Report informs via Reuters.

    "Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners-the first such exchange in five months," Witkoff said in a post on X.

    "This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive. While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine."

    Kyiv's lead negotiator had called the first day of new US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi "productive" on Wednesday, even as fighting in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two raged on.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said Ukraine expected the talks to lead to a new prisoner exchange.

    Witkoff added on X that discussions would continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks.

    The envoy did not give details on how many prisoners each country would exchange.

