Construction of cultural center in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras to be ready this year

    • 05 February, 2026
    • 15:43
    Construction of a cultural center in the "Azerbaijan" residential district in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, is planned to be completed within one year, said Farman Gurbanli, chief of Staff at the Azerbaijan State Housing Development Agency (MIDA), Report informs.

    He noted that the project was approved last December, after which preparations for its implementation began.

    "At the suggestion of the Turkish side, this center is planned to showcase cultural examples from all regions of Azerbaijan," Gurbanli noted.

    On June 19, 2025, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, laid the foundation stone for the cultural center in the "Azerbaijan" district in Kahramanmaras online.

    Kahramanmaraşın "Azərbaycan" məhəlləsində mədəniyyət mərkəzinin tikintisi bir ilə tamamlanacaq
    MİDA: Строительство культурного центра в Кахраманмараше завершат в течение года

