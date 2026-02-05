Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a visit to Türkiye on February 11, Head of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration Burhanettin Duran said, Report informs.

In a post on his X social media account, Duran said the visit will take place at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the visit, Mitsotakis will participate in the Sixth Meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Greece.

According to the statement, the meeting will focus on discussing opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two neighboring countries. In addition to bilateral relations, the sides are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments.

Duran also noted that the signing of several documents aimed at strengthening bilateral ties is on the agenda as part of the visit.