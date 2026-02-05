Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11

    Region
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 15:45
    Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a visit to Türkiye on February 11, Head of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration Burhanettin Duran said, Report informs.

    In a post on his X social media account, Duran said the visit will take place at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the visit, Mitsotakis will participate in the Sixth Meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Greece.

    According to the statement, the meeting will focus on discussing opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two neighboring countries. In addition to bilateral relations, the sides are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments.

    Duran also noted that the signing of several documents aimed at strengthening bilateral ties is on the agenda as part of the visit.

    Kyriakos Mitsotakis Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Greece
    Yunanıstanın Baş naziri Türkiyəyə səfər edəcək
    Премьер Греции посетит Турцию по приглашению Эрдогана

    Latest News

    16:07

    Construction of 4 neighborhoods completed in Azerbaijani quarter in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

    Foreign policy
    15:45

    Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11

    Region
    15:43

    Construction of cultural center in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras to be ready this year

    Foreign policy
    15:33

    Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange 314 prisoners, Witkoff says

    Other countries
    15:23

    Baku, Kyiv mull expanding rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Photo

    NAM Youth Week highlights role of education, science in modern diplomacy

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    ADA University plans labs to support green energy innovation

    Education and science
    14:58

    Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth success

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    Simonyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone quite far in peace process

    Region
    All News Feed