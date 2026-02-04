Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Armenia, EIB mull financing for regional development programs

    Region
    04 February, 2026
    17:51
    Armenia, EIB mull financing for regional development programs

    Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan discussed the financing of several programs in the country during a meeting with a delegation of the European Investment Bank (EIB) led by head of division Matteo Rivellini, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The minister emphasized the importance of the prompt launch of the Armenia: Resilient Syunik program, which has a total cost of 50 million euros and aims to strengthen the resilience of the Syunik region through social and infrastructure development.

    The program includes three main components: improving healthcare services, expanding access to technical and vocational education, and developing water supply systems for communities and households.

    The sides also discussed a number of issues related to EIB participation in the North–South transport corridor program, as well as the Yerevan Water Supply Improvement project.

    Ermənistan Avropa İnvestisiya Bankından maliyyə almağı planlaşdırır
    Армения планирует получить средства от ЕИБ на реализацию программы развития Сюника

