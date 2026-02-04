Leyla Aliyeva attends Human Fraternity Majlis event in Abu Dhabi

Leyla Aliyeva has attended the Human Fraternity Majlis event in Abu Dhabi, according to Report.

On February 3, the event titled Human Fraternity Majlis was held at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

The program opened with a video address by UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan.

This was followed by remarks from Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdel Salam and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva.

Cardinal George Koovakad read out a message from Pope Leo XIV addressed to the participants.

A video presentation on the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was also screened.

A panel discussion titled "Women"s Leadership as the Foundation of Human Fraternity" then took place. Speakers included former President of Indonesia and member of the Zayed Award jury Megawati Sukarnoputri, First Lady of Lebanon Nehmat Aoun, and First Lady of Colombia Verónica Alcocer García.

Speaking at the panel, Leyla Aliyeva noted that respect for different cultures, religions, and traditions has always been an integral part of life in Azerbaijan. She emphasized that children in Azerbaijan grow up in a friendly environment and are raised with strong family values, which later shapes them into strong individuals. Referring to the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva pointed out that the Foundation has built or fully renovated numerous schools not only in Azerbaijan, but also in countries such as Pakistan, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stressing the need for inevitable changes in the education system amid the development of new technologies, she said that this process has already begun.

Leyla Aliyeva also underlined that both parents and teachers should devote more attention to children, treat them with respect, and be able to listen to them.

Touching on the importance of protecting children from the negative impact of social media, Leyla Aliyeva said that Azerbaijan is currently studying ways to safeguard minors from harmful information based on international experience.

The event also featured remarks by Pakistan"s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.