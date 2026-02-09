Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Nearly 670 hectares in Azerbaijan's liberated lands cleared of mines over past week

    Domestic policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 15:19
    On February 2-8, a total of eight anti-tank mines, 97 anti-personnel mines, and 223 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations.

    A total of 669.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the reporting period.

    Demining operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies in the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashaghy Askipara, Kheyrimly, and Gizilhajili in the liberated areas of the Gazakh district.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories ANAMA demining
