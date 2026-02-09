President of Tajikistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to Report, the letter states:

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on being awarded the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

This recognition is yet another testament to your consistent efforts and firm determination to achieve lasting peace and stability through the promotion of constructive policies and tolerance.

We consider the signing of a peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia as a significant milestone in strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states, as well as in consolidating peace and security in the Caucasus region and beyond.

As a peace-loving country, Tajikistan once again welcomes this constructive, positive, and historic achievement and reaffirms its commitment to resolving conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, good health and success, and the people of friendly Azerbaijan - new achievements, peace, and continued prosperity."